Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Brewers On June 8

Kurtz is hitting for a .276 BA, .431 OBP and .496 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 20.7% walk rate. His OPS is .927, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 45 runs (8th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Astros.

The Brewers will send Kyle Harrison (7-1) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.

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