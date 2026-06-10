Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Brewers On June 10

Kurtz is hitting for a .283 BA, .437 OBP and .532 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 20.9% walk rate. His OPS is .969, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (4th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Brandon Sproat (1-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.17 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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