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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Brewers On June 10

Nick Kurtz and his Athletics will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +198 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .283 BA, .437 OBP and .532 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 20.9% walk rate. His OPS is .969, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (4th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Brandon Sproat (1-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.17 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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