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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Blue Jays On March 28

Nick Kurtz and the Athletics will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, March 28 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Kurtz had a .290 BA, .383 OBP and .619 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was 1.002 and he scored 90 runs. In 489 plate appearances, he hit 36 home runs (10th in MLB) and drove in 86 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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