Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Astros On June 7

Kurtz is hitting for a .278 BA, .435 OBP and .489 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 21.1% walk rate. His OPS is .924, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs (12th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows gets the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.66 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.

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