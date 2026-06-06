Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Astros On June 6

Kurtz is hitting for a .282 BA, .438 OBP and .495 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 21% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs (12th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai makes the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.

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