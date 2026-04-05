Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Astros On April 5

Kurtz is hitting for a .083 BA, .267 OBP and .083 SLG with a 43.3% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .350 and he has scored three runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Kurtz has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Lance McCullers (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.