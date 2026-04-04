Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Astros On April 4

Kurtz is hitting for a .048 BA, .231 OBP and .048 SLG with a 50% strikeout rate and a 19.2% walk rate. His OPS is .278 and he has scored three runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Kurtz has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Tatsuya Imai (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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