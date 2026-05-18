Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Angels On May 18

Kurtz is hitting for a .269 BA, .432 OBP and .481 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 21.4% walk rate. His OPS is .913, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Kurtz has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Giants.

Walbert Urena gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

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