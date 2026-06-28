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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Angels On June 28

Nick Kurtz and his Athletics will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, June 28 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .280 BA, .424 OBP and .527 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 19.5% walk rate. His OPS is .951, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 375 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Samuel Aldegheri (2-3 with a 5.47 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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