Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Angels On June 20

Kurtz is hitting for a .287 BA, .436 OBP and .544 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 20.3% walk rate. His OPS is .980, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Angels.

Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.60 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

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