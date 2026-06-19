Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Angels On June 19

Kurtz is hitting for a .291 BA, .438 OBP and .552 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 20.1% walk rate. His OPS is .990, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano (8-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season.

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