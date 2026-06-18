Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Angels On June 18

Kurtz is hitting for a .292 BA, .440 OBP and .553 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 20.4% walk rate. His OPS is .993, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 53 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs (1st in MLB). Kurtz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jose Soriano gets the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.