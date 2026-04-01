Nick Gonzales And Pirates Take On Reds On April 1

Gonzales had a .260 BA, .299 OBP and .362 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .661 and he scored 39 runs. In 408 plate appearances, he hit five home runs and drove in 30 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (0-0) makes the start for the Reds, his second of the season.

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