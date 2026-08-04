Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Face Yankees On Aug. 4

Velazquez is hitting for a .214 BA, .291 OBP and .429 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 10 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent action (on July 28 against the Cubs) he went 1 for 1.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.99 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.