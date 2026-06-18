Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Face Royals On June 18

Velazquez is hitting for a .333 BA, .379 OBP and .593 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .972 and he has scored five runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Padres.

Noah Cameron (3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.