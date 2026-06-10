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Nelson Velazquez
St. Louis Cardinals

Nelson Velazquez

St. Louis Cardinals • #38 CF

Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Square Off Against Mets On June 10

Nelson Velazquez and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Velazquez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Velazquez is hitting for a .389 BA, .450 OBP and .611 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.061 and he has scored four runs. In 20 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Reds.

The Mets are sending Austin Warren (1-2) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nelson Velazquez

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