Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Square Off Against Mets On June 10

Velazquez is hitting for a .389 BA, .450 OBP and .611 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.061 and he has scored four runs. In 20 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Reds.

The Mets are sending Austin Warren (1-2) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.