Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Face Diamondbacks On July 19

Velazquez is hitting for a .246 BA, .323 OBP and .509 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 10 runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last action (on July 10 against the Braves) he went 0 for 2.

Eduardo Rodriguez (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.29 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

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