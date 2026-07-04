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Nelson Velazquez
St. Louis Cardinals

Nelson Velazquez

St. Louis Cardinals • #38 CF

Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Face Cubs On July 4

Nelson Velazquez and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Velazquez has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Velazquez is hitting for a .286 BA, .380 OBP and .548 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .928 and he has scored eight runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3 with two RBIs) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (5-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nelson Velazquez

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