Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Face Cubs On July 4
Nelson Velazquez and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Velazquez has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Velazquez is hitting for a .286 BA, .380 OBP and .548 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .928 and he has scored eight runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3 with two RBIs) against the Cubs.
Shota Imanaga (5-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.