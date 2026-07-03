Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Play Cubs On July 3

Velazquez is hitting for a .308 BA, .386 OBP and .590 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .976 and he has scored seven runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Braves.

The Cubs will send David Peterson (4-6) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 5.86 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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