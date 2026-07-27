Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Play Cubs On July 27

Velazquez is hitting for a .209 BA, .289 OBP and .433 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 10 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Reds.

David Peterson (5-7) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.97 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

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