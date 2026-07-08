Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Play Brewers On July 8

Velazquez is hitting for a .269 BA, .350 OBP and .558 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored 10 runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison makes the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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