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Nelson Velazquez
St. Louis Cardinals

Nelson Velazquez

St. Louis Cardinals • #38 CF

Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Take On Brewers On July 7

Nelson Velazquez and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Velazquez has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Velazquez is hitting for a .271 BA, .357 OBP and .521 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored nine runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser (1-3) takes the mound for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.54 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nelson Velazquez

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