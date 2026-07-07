Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Take On Brewers On July 7

Velazquez is hitting for a .271 BA, .357 OBP and .521 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored nine runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser (1-3) takes the mound for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.54 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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