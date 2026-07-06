Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Square Off Against Brewers On July 6

Velazquez is hitting for a .273 BA, .365 OBP and .523 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .888 and he has scored eight runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Cubs.

The Brewers are sending Shane Drohan (3-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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