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Nelson Velazquez
St. Louis Cardinals

Nelson Velazquez

St. Louis Cardinals • #38 CF

Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Square Off Against Brewers On July 6

Nelson Velazquez and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, on Monday, July 6 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Velazquez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Velazquez is hitting for a .273 BA, .365 OBP and .523 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .888 and he has scored eight runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Cubs.

The Brewers are sending Shane Drohan (3-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nelson Velazquez

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