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Nelson Velazquez
St. Louis Cardinals

Nelson Velazquez

St. Louis Cardinals • #38 CF

Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Square Off Against Braves On July 10

Nelson Velazquez and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, on Friday, July 10 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Velazquez has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Velazquez is hitting for a .255 BA, .333 OBP and .527 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 10 runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Chris Sale (9-6 with a 2.27 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nelson Velazquez

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