Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Square Off Against Braves On July 10

Velazquez is hitting for a .255 BA, .333 OBP and .527 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 10 runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Chris Sale (9-6 with a 2.27 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season.

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