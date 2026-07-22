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Nelson Velazquez
St. Louis Cardinals

Nelson Velazquez

St. Louis Cardinals • #38 CF

Nelson Velazquez And Cardinals Play Angels On July 22

Nelson Velazquez and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, July 22 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Velazquez has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Velazquez is hitting for a .230 BA, .304 OBP and .475 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 10 runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (3-6) takes the mound for the Angels in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.16 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched, with 130 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nelson Velazquez

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