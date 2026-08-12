Nelson Velazquez And Astros Play Giants On Aug. 12

Velazquez is hitting for a .208 BA, .279 OBP and .416 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 10 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

The Giants have yet to named a starting pitcher.