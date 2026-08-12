FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nelson Velazquez
Houston Astros

Nelson Velazquez

Houston Astros • #30 CF

Nelson Velazquez And Astros Play Giants On Aug. 12

Nelson Velazquez and his Houston Astros will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Velazquez is hitting for a .208 BA, .279 OBP and .416 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 10 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

The Giants have yet to named a starting pitcher.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nelson Velazquez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News