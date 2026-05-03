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Nathaniel Lowe
Cincinnati Reds

Nathaniel Lowe

Cincinnati Reds • #31 1B

Nathaniel Lowe And Reds Face Pirates On May 3

Nathaniel Lowe and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Lowe has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .288 BA, .364 OBP and .627 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .991 and he has scored eight runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.71 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathaniel Lowe

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