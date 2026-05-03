Nathaniel Lowe And Reds Face Pirates On May 3

Lowe is hitting for a .288 BA, .364 OBP and .627 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .991 and he has scored eight runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.71 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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