Nathaniel Lowe And Reds Square Off Against Pirates On May 2

Lowe is hitting for a .273 BA, .355 OBP and .618 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .973 and he has scored eight runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

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