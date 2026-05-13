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Nathaniel Lowe
Cincinnati Reds

Nathaniel Lowe

Cincinnati Reds • #31 1B

Nathaniel Lowe And Reds Take On Nationals On May 13

Nathaniel Lowe and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .253 BA, .326 OBP and .530 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored nine runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.22 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathaniel Lowe

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