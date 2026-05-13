Nathaniel Lowe And Reds Take On Nationals On May 13

Lowe is hitting for a .253 BA, .326 OBP and .530 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored nine runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.22 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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