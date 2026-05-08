Nathaniel Lowe And Reds Play Astros On May 8

Lowe is hitting for a .270 BA, .349 OBP and .581 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .930 and he has scored nine runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Cubs.

Mike Burrows gets the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.97 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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