Nathaniel Lowe And Reds Face Astros On May 10

Lowe is hitting for a .259 BA, .333 OBP and .543 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .877 and he has scored nine runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Kai-Wei Teng (1-2) makes the start for the Astros, his second of the season.

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