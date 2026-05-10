Nathaniel Lowe And Reds Face Astros On May 10
Nathaniel Lowe and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Lowe has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Lowe is hitting for a .259 BA, .333 OBP and .543 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .877 and he has scored nine runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Astros.
Kai-Wei Teng (1-2) makes the start for the Astros, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.