Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Yankees On May 6

Eovaldi is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.6 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.

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