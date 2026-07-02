FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Tigers On July 2

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, July 2 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has -111 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 8-7 with a 3.95 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News