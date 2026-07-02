Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Tigers On July 2

Eovaldi is 8-7 with a 3.95 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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