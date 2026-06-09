Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Play Royals On June 9

Eovaldi is 5-6 with a 4.10 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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