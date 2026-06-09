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Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Play Royals On June 9

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has +128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 5-6 with a 4.10 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

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