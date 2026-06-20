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Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Padres On June 20

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has -120 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 6-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

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