Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 8

Eovaldi is 10-9 with a 4.21 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.