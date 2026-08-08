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Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 8

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 10-9 with a 4.21 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

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