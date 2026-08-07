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Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Orioles On Aug. 7

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has -154 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

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