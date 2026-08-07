Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Orioles On Aug. 7

Eovaldi is 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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