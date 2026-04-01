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Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Orioles On April 1

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, April 1 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has -168 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 0-1 with a 9.64 ERA and seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Orioles are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

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