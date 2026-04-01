Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Orioles On April 1

Eovaldi is 0-1 with a 9.64 ERA and seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Orioles are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.