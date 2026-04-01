Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Orioles On April 1
Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, April 1 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has -168 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Eovaldi is 0-1 with a 9.64 ERA and seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Orioles are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.