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Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Mariners On July 25

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has +7500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 9-8 with a 4.21 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

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