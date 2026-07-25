Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Mariners On July 25

Eovaldi is 9-8 with a 4.21 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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