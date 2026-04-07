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Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Mariners On April 7

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has -114 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 0-2 with an 11.42 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

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