Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Mariners On April 7

Eovaldi is 0-2 with an 11.42 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.