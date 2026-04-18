Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Play Mariners On April 18

Eovaldi is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Athletics while giving up three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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