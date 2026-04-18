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Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Play Mariners On April 18

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has -146 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Athletics while giving up three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

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