Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Diamondbacks On May 11

Eovaldi is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw eight innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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