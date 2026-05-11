Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Diamondbacks On May 11
Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, on Monday, May 11 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has +104 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Eovaldi is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw eight innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.