Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Face Braves On July 19

Eovaldi is 9-7 with a 4.04 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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