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Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Face Braves On July 19

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has -148 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 9-7 with a 4.04 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

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