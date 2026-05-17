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Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Take On Astros On May 17

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has -136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday, May 6 when he threw eight innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

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