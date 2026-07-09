Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Face Angels On July 9

Eovaldi is 9-7 with a 4.02 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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