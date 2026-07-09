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Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers • #17 SP

Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Face Angels On July 9

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Eovaldi has -162 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Eovaldi is 9-7 with a 4.02 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathan Eovaldi

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