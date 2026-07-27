Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Yankees On July 27

Murakami is hitting for a .239 BA, .378 OBP and .543 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is .921 and he has scored 53 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 48 runs. He smacked two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Max Fried (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

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