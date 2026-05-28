Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Twins On May 28

Murakami is hitting for a .240 BA, .375 OBP and .561 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .936, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (7th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Twins.

Kendry Rojas (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start this season.

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