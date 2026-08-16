Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 16

Murakami is hitting for a .235 BA, .370 OBP and .539 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is .909, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 55 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Tigers.

Drew Anderson (4-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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