Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Tigers On Aug. 15

Murakami is hitting for a .235 BA, .370 OBP and .539 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is .909 and he has scored 63 runs. In 373 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 55 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Tigers.

Troy Melton makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 1.46 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.