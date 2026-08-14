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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Tigers On Aug. 14

Munetaka Murakami and his Chicago White Sox will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Murakami has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .234 BA, .367 OBP and .531 SLG with a 33.4% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .898 and he has scored 61 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 54 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Reds.

Jackson Jobe (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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